Georgia Tech’s offense needs some immediate help on the offensive line and a former Brent Key recruit at Alabama hit the portal this past week and was on the Flats for an official visit this weekend. Pierce Quick the former Rivals 100 lineman was recruited by Key and signed with Bama before Key returned to Georgia Tech. Quick only played 33 snaps on offense during his time with the Crimson Tide with most of those snaps coming at left guard, but he is capable of playing multiple positions on the line.

Key recruited Quick to Alabama and their relationship is a key piece of the equation for the talented lineman who also bonded with head coach Geoff Collins during the visit.