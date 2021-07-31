Azende Rey joins GT as a transfer WR

Azende Rey the older brother of Georgia Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas and top 2022 target Azareyeh Thomas announced his transfer to the Flats on Friday. Rey played for Florida A&M since 2016 and got an extra year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA Covid relief for 2020 seniors. The talented receiver is taking advantage of that and will join his younger brother at Tech.

Rey had 63 catches over three seasons of full action as a receiver, a running back, and option quarterback for the Rattles. He ran for eight touchdowns and threw a couple of passes in 2019 completing both including a touchdown. For good measure, Rey even had an interception on defense.