Jamir Chaplin was a new addition to the 2019 Rivals150 at the most recent update as he slid in at No. 140 overall. The 6-foot-4 wing helped lead Meadowcreek High School (Ga.) to a state championship in Georgia’s highest classification over a really talented Norcross team, and he’s continued to play at a high level this travel season with Stackhouse Elite. A tough, athletic wing whose skill level is always improving, Chaplin’s recruitment is starting to pick up a bit, but he still doesn’t claim any high-major offers. Georgia Tech most recently became involved with him and they join Ole Miss, South Florida and UAB as the schools Chaplin says he hears from the most.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Chaplin talked about the schools he’s hearing from most. Georgia Tech: “I’ve been to their arena. I haven’t really seen their whole campus yet. It looks nice from the pictures I’ve seen. I’m going to try to get down there soon for a visit. They just hired Coach (Anthony) Wilkins who was recruiting me at Tulane. We have a good relationship.” Ole Miss: “We haven’t talked in a little bit, but they started recruiting me at Middle Tennessee and they still have interest now. I’m planning to take a visit there soon. It seems like a pretty good campus and he seems like a really good coach.” South Florida: “On the videos they’ve sent me, it looks beautiful. I like the coaches down there. I talk to the head coach and the assistant coaches there.” UAB: “I talk to Coach (Turner) Battle a lot. They send me a lot of stuff and we talk on a regular basis. We have a pretty good relationship.”

RIVALS REACTION