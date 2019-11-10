Robbie Armbrester is not currently ranked in the 2021 Rivals150, but his recent play and the uptick in his recruitment suggests that might not be the case much longer. The 6-foot-6 small forward from Atlanta helped Therrell High School win the 2-A state championship last year and he followed up with a great travel season with Game Elite. “I’m the type that wants to go to a school that hasn’t had a ton of success and I want to help them rebuild and get to the top," Armbrester said.

Georgia Tech was the first high-major program to extend a scholarship offer. Along with the Yellow Jackets, schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Houston, Ole Miss and Temple have started to show interest in the hard-nosed forward with an improving skill-set. He took another unofficial visit to Georgia for the Bulldogs home opener on Tuesday night and has already seen Georgia Tech and UAB as well.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Armbrester shared what he likes about some of the schools recruiting him right now. Alabama: “I don’t know much about their new coaches, but they came to see me work out recently. They asked for my schedule and want to follow me because like my game.” Auburn: “I’ve always liked them because they play really fast and how I like to play and when I’m at my best.” Georgia: “I love how Tom Crean develops players. In my eyes, he’s like a top five coach in the country. I like how he runs practices and his attention to detail and it’s really fast. I know Anthony Edwards really well. He’s like a brother to me. He’s told me Crean is going to push you.” Georgia Tech: “Oh, I love Georgia Tech. I love the coaching staff and how they practice. Coach [Josh] Pastner is a great coach. He’s a really good leader and good role model.”

RIVALS REACTION