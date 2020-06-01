News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 21:35:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Annual Tech Budget Notes

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

The annual financial report for Georgia Tech athletics was released on June 1st and it covers the end of the Paul Johnson era and beginning months of Geoff Collins tenure at the helm of the program...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}