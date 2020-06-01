Annual Tech Budget Notes
The annual financial report for Georgia Tech athletics was released on June 1st and it covers the end of the Paul Johnson era and beginning months of Geoff Collins tenure at the helm of the program...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news