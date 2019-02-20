Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 23:18:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Alvarado leads Tech past Pitt to snap 7-game slide

Alvarado who had been struggling for the last few weeks picked up the slack for his foul prone teammates
Jason Getz/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher
ATLANTA- After struggling for the entire month of February, Georgia Tech picked up a much-needed ACC win beating Pitt 73-65 late Wednesday night in McCamish Pavilion. Jose Alvarado had a breakout g...

{{ article.author_name }}