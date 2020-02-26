ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Pastner hasn't giving up on his dream of Georgia Tech claiming its first ACC winning record in 16 years. Thanks to the leadership of guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe, the Yellow Jackets still have a chance to realize that goal. Alvarado played through an injury scare to score 19 points and Georgia Tech overcame Aamir Simms' 23 points to beat Clemson 68-59 on Tuesday night.

Pastner has his team at .500 (Adam Hunger/USAToday)

Devoe had 14 points and eight assists while leading the perimeter defense which shut down Clemson's 3-point shooting attack.

Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9) earned its fifth straight home win, including four in ACC games. The Yellow Jackets play their next two games at home against Miami and Pittsburgh before closing the regular season at Clemson. Georgia Tech has not finished better than .500 in conference games since the 2003-04 season, when it was 9-7 in the ACC and advanced to the NCAA championship game under coach Paul Hewitt. “We know what we're capable of,” Alvarado said. “I think we should have won more games in the ACC, but it's OK. We're going to keep learning from the games we have.” The Yellow Jackets' best ACC finish in Pastner's first three years was 8-10 in his 2016-17 debut season as coach. “We're the best we've been since I've been here and we're moving forward,” Pastner said. Georgia Tech's last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2005. Pastner said “we're moving in the right direction” to end that drought. Alvarado played most of the game with a wrap on his left arm. He fell on the arm late in the first half and had ice on the elbow after the game. “It's fine,” Alvarado said. “I just think it was more of me being scared of the fall, but I'm fine.”