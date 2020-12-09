JacketsOnline - Alvarado furious second half leads GT past Nebraska 75-64

After an 0-2 start, Tech coach Josh Pastner has won back-to-back games away from McCamish Pavilion and has his team looking more like the team that finished 5th in the ACC in 2019-20.

Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado battled foul trouble for almost the entire game at Nebraska on Wednesday picking up three first-half fouls and a fourth foul early in the second half. Alvarado played the final 14-plus minutes of the game with four fouls scoring 19 of his 24 points to lead the Jackets to a 75-64 come from behind victory at Nebraska.

"Two things that really stick out. Nebraska came in averaging about 80 points a game in a very high octane offensive," Pastner said. "We played at a high level, who we need to be and who we are, and what our staple is, defensively, we held them 37% from the field. I thought our changing defense and trying to kick them off rhythm. So we're really proud of our defense. Secondly, they came in averaging, forcing teams to almost 20 turnovers a game and 12 steals a game, which was top 10 in the country. Once again, took care of the ball at single-digit turnovers only nine we didn't shoot the ball great. But we won the game through the defense and through ball sharing. One of our mottos is the go-to man is the open man. And we found the open man we didn't let it stick we always like to talk about it."

The key moment of the second half came via Alvarado who scored 15 of a 30-14 run by Tech that also featured a big three-point basket by forward Moses Wright. That run extended Tech's lead to 69-57 with just over two minutes to play. The Cornhuskers tried to foul to extend the game, but Alvarado and senior guard Bubba Parham hit their free throws down the stretch to close out the game.

"The coaches trust me and put me in there with four fouls. He just trusted me and I'm glad he did because I went out there he gave me the green light to just go," Alvarado said.

Wright added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and two key blocked shots. Pastner also sat the leading scorer at the half, Mike Devoe who had 12 points, but four turnovers and zero assists. Devoe and Jordan Usher both sat most of the second half in favor of Khalid Moore and Kyle Sturdivant. Moore had 11 points off the bench, but his rebounding was key with eight rebounds and two steals while playing high-level defense.

"I thought Michael Devoe kept us in the game at first half with his offense. I thought Jordan Usher had some great backdoor passes in the first half. And Jordan Usher had some great defensive rebounds in the second half. It was just a feel thing. I went with the group. I said it before you know, I'm a guy that's if a group is playing well, I usually leave that group in there. That's how I am as a coach," Pastner said.

Nebraska turned the ball over a season-high 16 times while Tech committed just nine turnovers and had 13 assists.

The Cornhuskers leading scorer Teddy Allen had just 10 points on four of 16 shooting while Kobe Webster provided a big spark for Nebraska with 20 points off the bench hitting on six of his seven three-point attempts.



