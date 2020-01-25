"Our guys fought, battled, clawed their way. They're at the doorstep and we've improved," Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner said. "We've gotten better as a team; we just have to be able to get through the door."

ATLANTA- Down a starter, Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado put the team on his shoulders against NC State. He scored six of the final eight points of the game including the final four points in a 64-58 win over the Wolfpack. Alvarado ended up with 26 points and eight steals in the win. It was the Jackets' first home win since December 4th against Nebraska.

"I was proud of Khalid because he didn't know he was going to get the start until eight minutes on the clock before tipoff when they came back in (from warm-ups). He hadn't played in a while and he was ready to go and gave us great minutes. His energy, his defensive hustle, he did a great job with that."

Without leading scorer Michael Devoe, it was going to be an interesting game either way for the Yellow Jackets. Khalid Moore who didn't play in the loss at #6 Louisville, but was a starter before Jordan Usher became eligible in late December got the call to start at the two-guard spot in place of Devoe. Moore's defense was impressive despite fouling out in 21 minutes. He scored five points and had a team-leading +/- of 13. The Jackets' second-leading scorer Moses Wright also had just four points in 25 minutes of action and three rebounds.

Evan Cole came off the bench and was the second-leading scorer with 11 points in 24 minutes of work along with four rebounds and three steals. Jordan Usher had a very good all-around game as well with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists and just two turnovers.

"Evan, every time he steps in, he gives us great minutes, his energy, his effort, his motor. I'm a guy and these guys know that when these guys are playing with great energy and/or a group is playing well, I'm going to just that go and let it happen," Pastner said.

Cole played three different spots on the floor from the five to three position in the game. He said he tries to bring that energy Pastner spoke of.

"I feel like the more I'm out there, there more experienced I get and the more comfortable I get," Cole said.

Most of the game was close with the key stretch coming in the final two minutes of the game where the Jackets have struggled to execute all season on offense.

The Jackets trailed by five and went on an 8-0 run late in the game to take a 58-55 lead on an Alvarado layup with 90 seconds left. Devon Daniels missed a free throw and hit his second to cut the Tech lead to 58-56. Evan Cole drew a foul with 64 seconds left on a dunk attempt. Cole missed both free throws. Braxton Beverly tied it up with a pull-up jumper. Alvarado got to the rim and missed by Banks cleaned it up for a 60-58 lead with 20 seconds left. NC State called a timeout to set up a final play. Jose Alvarado stole the ball from C.J. Bryce who then fouled out. Alvarado hit both free throws to put Tech up 4 with 7.4 left. Alvarado capped with a steal and layup on the final State possession.

"I saw an opening and I just took off," Alvarado said of his steal and layup.

The second half was a back and forth affair with both teams battling foul trouble. Khalid Moore picked up his fourth early in the half then Devon Daniels and C.J. Bryce for the Wolfpack picked up their fourth fouls as well.

The Jackets went up 11 early in the first half with a 19-8 lead on the Wolfpack behind the play of junior point guard Jose Alvarado. The Wolfpack clawed back into the game over the course of the rest of the first half tying it up at 28 all with 3:12 left in the first half. Markell Johnson took the lead with a layup 30-28. State took a 32-31 halftime lead. Alvarado led all scorers with 14 points in the first half, four rebounds and three steals. Johnson led the Wolfpack at the break with 11 points.

Tech held State to 38-percent shooting for the game and forced 14 turnovers including 11 Tech steals and 20 points on turnovers for Tech compared to just 12 for the Wolfpack.

"I thought defensively we did some good things, but we've been a good defensive team. We defended well on Wednesday (at Louisville). We had some turnovers early in the first half but we did a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half," Pastner said.

State coach Kevin Keatts was underwhelmed with every player on the court except for Johnson and Alvarado.

"I thought Georgia Tech was the better team today," Keatts said after the game. "I thought Alvarado was really, really special. I thought he did a tremendous job today. He ran the show. He got his teammates involved. The bright spot for us was probably Markell Johnson who had a really good game."

Johnson ended up with 21 points, four assists and three steals in the loss. Alvarado gave him high marks after the game.

"I think Johnson is a great player. We play in the ACC and see great players every game and it is a blessing to go up against someone like that," he said. "He is a hell of a player."

Saturday was the first time since 2013-14 Georgia Tech completed a two-game sweep of an ACC opponent (Boston College) and the first two-game sweep of the Wolfpack since 1995-96.

The Jackets return to action on Tuesday night against Morehouse College before heading up to South Bend in a week to face Notre Dame in a rematch of what has become one of the better rivalry games in the ACC.