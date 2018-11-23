Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 17:55:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Alvarado and Alston lead the Jackets past Prairie View A&M

Yool2bojrds3yx9nbu7x
Danny Karnik/GTAA
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

ATLANTA- On the Friday after Thanksgiving, Georgia Tech was thankful to pull out a win over Prairie View A&M as the Jackets struggled on offense for much of the game and trailed for more minutes th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}