Allen talks about his three finalists ahead of his final OV
MARIETTA, Ga.- Walton HS (Ga.) cornerback Marcus Allen has been very focused throughout the month of June as he gets closer to making a decision on where he will commit. Allen has taken visits to t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news