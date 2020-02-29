News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-29 08:14:29 -0600') }} football

Ala. OT schedules return visit to Flats, has connections all over ATL

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Sparkman (Ala.) OT Micah Pettus has been a name to watch in the state for a handful of years now. A standout performer at the Rivals Combine back in 2018, Pettus worked his way into the Sunday camp...

{{ article.author_name }}