Ala. OT Patrick Screws picks GT over UGA, Ole Miss others following OV

Georgia Tech added what may be their biggest commitment so far in the 2023 class on Saturday evening.

Eufaula (Ala.) OT Patrick Screws Jr., a long-time target for OL coach Brent Key and the rest of the GT staff, announced his decision on the final day of his official visit.

Screws, who becomes the 10th commitment for GT in the month of June, chose GT over other offers from Ole Miss, UGA, Jackson State, and several others.

He joins fellow OL Ethan Mackenny, and OL Elias Cloy.