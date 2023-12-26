The Early Signing Period, in which a vast majority of players signed, is now behind us. Today we continue a five-day series looking at the winners and losers of each power conference and up next is the ACC. NSD WINNERS AND LOSERS: Pac-12 | Big Ten | SEC TEAM RECRUITING RANKINGS: ACC | BIG TEN | BIG 12 | PAC-12 | SEC | OVERALL

WINNERS

Miami's strong close

Mario Cristobal and company didn't have a perfect National Signing Day but they came close. As predicted, five-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount flipped back to the Hurricanes. He was committed to Miami earlier in the recruiting process but flipped to Florida State and then changed his mind last week. Also on signing day, Miami added top-100 linebacker Adarius Hayes, flipping him from Florida. Last year Miami flipped Rivals250 running back Mark Fletcher away from Ohio State. This year the Hurricanes again flipped a Rivals250 Ohio State running back commitment in Jordan Lyle in the days leading up to signing day. Miami very nearly got No. 1 overall prospect Jeremiah Smith to change his mind at the very end but fell just short. Even with missing out on Smith, Cristobal has the Hurricanes set for an huge infusion of high-end talent. The Hurricanes have the No. 1 class in the ACC and No. 4 overall. Three five-stars, 12 four-stars and a total of 11 Rivals250 prospects, eight of which are in the top 100.

Matt Luke's impact already being felt at Clemson

In-state assault by the Wolfpack

NC State didn't get as much press as it deserved this season. The Wolfpack finished with five-straight wins on the field and then pulled off a major flip of in-state four-star receiver Keenan Jackson on signing day. Dave Doeren and his staff swiped Jackson away from the rival Tar Heels, something that rarely happens but has worked out well for the Wolfpack in the past. Remember, this year's Butkus Award winner Payton Wilson was committed to North Carolina at one point before flipping to NC State. The Wolfpack signed five receivers if you include athlete Jimmar Boston in that count. Three of those five receivers are four-star prospects, with No. 90 overall prospect Jonathan Paylor leading the way. NC State was able to hold onto four-star quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey and four-star running back commit Ronnie Royal despite multiple teams pursuing them.

Georgia Tech comes up big on Signing Day

Brent Key and his staff won a major recruiting battle on NSD by reeling in Rivals250 running back Anthony Carrie. The South Florida standout, who is a former Michigan State commit, took an official visit to Texas A&M the final weekend before signing day. The Aggies appeared to have momentum coming out of the trip to College Station but the Yellow Jackets fended off new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko to get Carrie's signature. The other big addition for Georgia Tech was Amontrae Bradford. The in-state defensive end flipped to the Yellow Jackets after having been committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes since early October.

Fran Brown's overhaul continues

LOSERS

Déjà vu in Tallahassee

National Signing Day must trigger PTSD for Mike Norvell and Florida State fans. Highly ranked prospects have a tendency to flip from the Seminoles at the end of the cycle. Travis Hunter did it in the 2022 class. The next year it was Keldric Faulk flipping to Auburn. This year five-stars KJ Bolden and Armondo Blount continued that tradition. Losing two five-star commitments on signing day is as rare an occurrence as there is in the recruiting world. Bolden chose the Seminoles over Auburn and Georgia in August but flipped to the Bulldogs last week. The Seminoles had flipped Blount away from Miami earlier in the process but ended up losing him back to the Canes after he took a last minute visit to Coral Gables. Florida State fans can take solace in the fact that this is still a very good recruiting class without the two five-stars. The program ranks No. 11 in the overall team rankings and No. 3 in the ACC team rankings with nine Rivals250 signees and a total of 14 four-star signees.

Manny Diaz gets off to a slow start

