ACC Spotlight: Grading the 2024 class
The 2024 recruiting class is essentially wrapped up now as some programs did really well, others not as much. Here is the ACC Report Card looking at the entire high school recruiting class after the Late Signing Period.
BOSTON COLLEGE (No. 14 in ACC, No. 97 overall)
Judging by the comments from former head coach Jeff Hafley, recruiting at Boston College can certainly wear down a coach. Even if Hafley wasn't so outspoken about the state of college football recruiting, it would be easy to understand how he felt after looking at this Boston College recruiting class. Just 13 signees, no four-stars and an average stars per commit under three. One of the worst among Power Five programs. Maybe things will turn around under new head coach Bill O'Brien.
Grade: C-
CLEMSON (No. 2 in ACC, No. 10 overall)
Clemson may have finished second in the ACC team rankings but the Tigers have the highest average stars per commit. The class is led by linebacker Sammy Brown and wide receiver Terrance Moore, two of the highest ranked four-stars in the nation. The Clemson secondary is getting a massive boost from Rivals250 prospects Tavoy Feagin, Noah Dixon, Ricardo Jones and Corian Gipson.
Dabo Swinney brought in assistant coaches Matt Luke and Chris Rumph after the season and recruiting momentum on the offensive and defensive lines is picking up. They signed a total of three Rivals250 prospects in the trenches.
Grade: A
DUKE (No. 11 in ACC, No. 51 overall)
Losing head coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M and more than 10 key contributors from last season is a gut punch for a Blue Devils program that was on the rise. Now new head coach Manny Diaz and company are working on reloading. The large majority of the 2024 recruiting class remained intact through the coaching change, highlighted by four-star Chase Tyler and high three-stars Bradley Smith and Kyren Condoll. Still, there is a lot of work to do in the second transfer portal window and in the 2025 recruiting class.
Grade: B
FLORIDA STATE (No. 3 in ACC, No. 12 overall)
The Seminoles still signed the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation despite losing five-stars KJ Bolden and Armondo Blount. The class is led by defensive backs Charles Lester and Cai Bates along with running back Kameron Davis and quarterback Luke Kromenhoek. Receivers Lawayne McCoy, Elijah Moore and Camdon Frier look to fill the void left by Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. The addition of Rivals250 defensive end Amaree Williams during the Late Signing Period is a welcome boost to the Florida State defensive line haul that includes four-star DD Holmes.
Grade: A-
GEORGIA TECH (No. 6 in ACC, No. 29 overall)
Georgia Tech fans have a lot to be excited about in this recruiting class. They're getting their own version of the Triplets in stand out running back Anthony Carrie, quarterback Aaron Philo and receiver Isiah Canion. Carrie was a former Michigan State commit who nearly signed with Texas A&M but decided to stick with Georgia Tech. Philo had a prolific senior season in the state of Georgia and decided to stay home. Canion is a former Notre Dame commit who decided to stay close to home also and play for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were also able to reel in four-star offensive lineman Kai Greer, a former Stanford and Arkansas commit. On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia Tech landed a commitment from four-star defensive back Troy Stevenson, who was being pursued by a number of teams throughout the south.
Grade: B
LOUISVILLE (No. 12 in ACC, No. 59 overall)
There are programs that aren't putting a huge emphasis on high school recruiting and focusing on the transfer portal instead. After signing just 15 high school prospects and taking 26 transfers in the first transfer window, it's clear that Louisville is one of those programs. The Cardinals did, however, add four four-stars and a few highly regarded three-stars from the high school ranks. Receiver Joseph Stone Jr., defensive end Xavier Porter running back Duke Watson and tight end Dylan Mesman all rank as four-star prospects and should turn into key contributors for Louisville.
Grade: B-
MIAMI (No. 1 in ACC, No. 5 overall)
Mario Cristobal and staff put together Miami's first top-five recruiting class since 2008. That's pretty incredible considering just how relevant Miami has been on the recruiting trail since Cristobal took over. Miami is just one of five programs to sign at least three five-stars. On top of that, nine of their signees rank inside the top 100.
The real highlight of this Miami recruiting class is their defensive line haul, which is arguably the best in the nation. Five-stars Justin Scott, Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot lead the talented group that also includes Rivals250 prospects Booker Pickett and Artavius Jones and four-stars Elias Rudolph and Cole McConathy.
Grade: A+
NORTH CAROLINA (No. 4 in ACC, No. 23 overall)
Mack Brown and company have signed three top-16 classes in a row but took a dip this year. Still, there is a lot to get excited about when looking at the talented group of receivers and defensive backs joining the North Carolina program. Receiver Jordan Shipp blew everybody away during the all-stars season and got a huge bump up the rankings in the final update. Rivals250 defensive backs Zion Ferguson and Ty’Shun White were coveted prospects as well and the Tar Heel coaching staff is really excited about their potential in Chapel Hill.
Grade: B
NC STATE (No. 5 in ACC, No. 28 overall)
Dave Doeren and company have an outstanding class of receivers this year, led by electric pass catcher Jonathan Paylor. Terrell Anderson and Keenan Jackson will give the Wolfpack plenty of size on the outside as well. Four-star quarterback signee Cedrick Bailey is an important piece for NC State’s recruiting class. The south Florida standout nearly flipped to Miami, but decided to stick with his original commitment. Defensively, NC State really loaded up at linebacker, signing five of them led by Elijah Groves.
Grade: B
PITTSBURGH (No. 8 in ACC, No. 36 overall)
Pittsburgh was clearly focused on reloading with talent on the offensive line and defensive front seven. The Panthers signed five players on the offensive and defensive lines highlighted by Rivals250 defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, four-star defensive tackle Francis Brewu, and high three-star offensive lineman Caleb Holmes. Expectations are high for linebacker duo Cameron Lindsey, a four-star, and Jeremiah Marcelin, a high three-star.
Grade: B
SYRACUSE (No. 7 in ACC, No. 35 overall)
The Fran Brown era began with a bang on the recruiting trail. The Orange added 12 commitments after Brown was hired and three of them were four-star prospects. Rivals250 running back Yasin Willis flipped from Pittsburgh, four-star receiver Emanuel Ross flipped from Stanford and four-star defensive back Marcellus Barnes committed at the All-American Bowl. Syracuse also flipped receiver Jaylan Hornsby from Texas A&M. Brown has Syracuse very active in the transfer portal as well.
Grade: B
VIRGINIA (No. 13 in ACC, No. 92 overall)
Second-year head coach Tony Elliott and his staff at Virginia finished this past season with just three wins but two of them were against ACC opponents. Only 13 high school prospects signed with Virginia and none of them are four-stars but the program is making strides in the transfer portal. Virginia could be in for another tough recruiting cycle if things don't turn around on the field this coming season.
Grade: C+
VIRGINIA TECH (No. 9 in ACC, No. 46 overall)
The Hokies may have finished No. 9 in the conference team rankings but they have the fourth-highest average stars per commit. Brent Pry and company signed a small high school class of prospects but six of their 16 signees are four-stars. Receivers Keylen Adams and Chanz Wiggins, defensive linemen Emmett Laws and Kemari Copeland, defensive back Quentin Reddish and quarterback Davi Belfort are the highest-rated of the signees but a lot is expected of linebacker Gabriel Williams and running back Tyler Mason.
Grade: B
WAKE FOREST (No. 10 in ACC, No. 49 overall)
Wake Forest may have the lowest average stars per commit in the ACC but this is the program's second top-50 recruiting class since 2015. Dave Clawson and staff have a strong group of prospects leading this class in quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, receiver Ben Grice, offensive lineman Clinton Richard, defensive end Camden Hardy and linebackers Darius Jones and Andrew Hines. After tallying just one ACC win last season, there is plenty of room for improvement.
Grade: B-