News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 21:53:35 -0500') }} football Edit

ACC Recruiting Ban: What it means, who it impacts

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Culminating one of the more historic weeks in the history of college athletics, recruiting in the ACC was immediately paused on Thursday afternoon when the conference announced it had immediately suspended all athletic related activities.

These measures have been put in place in response to the pandemic that is COVID-19, in hopes to prevent it from spreading faster than it already is. While some conferences have placed an "at least" date, ACC commissioner John Swofford is yet to do so.

Not a member? Get started here.
Not a member? Get started here.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}