CHARLOTTE- Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, his quarterback TaQuon Marshall and linebacker Brant Mitchell spoke to the general ACC media at the ACC Kickoff. Here is what they had to say.

Q. Just to speak on your weapons that you have in the run game this year, obviously Georgia Tech has a plethora of backs every single season. Just what you can say about what you're excited about this year with the guys in the room that you have running the ball with you in this option offense.

TaQUON MARSHALL: Well, we've got a lot of guys returning, so we've got a lot of guys that are experienced. We have a lot of playmakers on the offensive end.So I'm really excited to see what the guys are going to bring to the table this year. I'm just going to put the ball in their hands and let them work. I'm really excited about that.

Q. Eight of the top nine rushing teams in the ACC have running quarterbacks. Most assuredly you and Georgia Tech are in that group. From a defensive point of view, what makes it so much more difficult to stop a team with a running quarterback as opposed to one that just hands off or throws the deep ball?

TaQUON MARSHALL: It's a bigger threat. I mean, when you have a guy that can sit in the pocket and throw but can also break away when he needs to, it just adds another aspect for the defense that they have to cover. That's one of the things that's hard. That's why a lot of teams are now going towards the dual threat guy who can run and pass.

Q. How is it that you could have such a great year last year knowing that that is your first year under center?

TaQUON MARSHALL: There's no pressure to it really. Just going out there, playing football, doing something that you've always done, something that you love to do. So you just go out there and try to do it to the best of your ability, try to help your team out and put them in the best position to win the game.

Q. Obviously in this offense there's all of that emphasis on the run, but what have you done to improve your game, and what can you say about what you've really been focusing and zeroing on as you move into the fall as the leader of this offense?

TaQUON MARSHALL: This off-season I've really been working on the pass game. Last year I struggled a lot hitting some of the guys that were wide open, just throwing the ball in general. So that's one of the main things that I've worked on this spring and one of the things we've been working on a lot this summer, so that's one of the main focuses that I've had going into fall camp.

Q. How does one game affect your preparation to the next game? I ask because obviously you had a whale of a ballgame to start the season last year. Is there momentum? Is there reflection? How is it you process that first game before the next game?

TaQUON MARSHALL: Well, you just take it one game at a time. You focus on the things that you need to know for that game, and then when that game is over, just have to flush everything and focus on the next opponent. You try not to linger on that game too much. You watch the film, see what you need to improve on, and then work on the next opponent.

Q. As a student you have to retain so much information; how is it that you're able to flush it out after a game?

TaQUON MARSHALL: Well, I mean, sometimes it's hard to flush it out, especially after a loss, but at the end of the day, you know you need to focus on the next opponent. So you just try to put that in the back of your mind and really just focus on the next opponent.

Q. Y'all bring back a lot of offensive linemen, but when you did try to pass last year, you gave up a high number of sacks. What have you done to try to avoid giving up the sacks when you do try to pass?TaQUON MARSHALL: Well, we're always constantly working on the blocking schemes, better ways to do things, better ways to block up front. That's always going to be the case when we're working on the pass game.Q. So many years in Coach Johnson's offense there's been a big play deep receiving threat. Last year so many times defenses would start concentrating on whether you were going to pitch or keep, and then all of a sudden you would sleep Ricky Jeune deep and hit him for a touchdown. Who's going to be the new Ricky Jeune this year?TaQUON MARSHALL: Well, we have a couple guys. There's not going to be one specific person this we're going to target. He have a couple of guys that we can throw the ball to. There's not one specific person. We have some receivers that we're going to put the ball in their hands and let them work and do what they're able to do.Q. Nine months have gone by since you've felt that feel of victory. How do you process all of this during such a long layoff?

TaQUON MARSHALL: Well, last season was last season. Coach Johnson says all the time, this is probably the only sport that you really get to start over completely. Everyone's record is 0-0. You get to start over. Going into September 1st, we know that's a game we get to start over with, so we're going to take it one game at a time and then work from there.

Q. What's your favorite movie and why?

TaQUON MARSHALL: I wouldn't say I have a favorite movie, but the one that I've seen recently that I really enjoyed was the new Avengers movie. It was really good. Me and some of my teammates went to go see it. It was one of those ones where you're like, dang, what's going to happen next. So I'm really excited to see what they're doing to do in the next one.

Q. Tell us a little bit about what Brant Mitchell means to this program.

TaQUON MARSHALL: Brant Mitchell is a great leader. He's been very vocal this offseason, been pushing me, pushing the rest of the guys on the team. He's a hard worker. I don't see one day when we're at workouts he's not pushing other people and pushing himself. I'm very honored to have him as a teammate. He's a great leader, and I mean, that's my boy Brant Mitchell. He's a leader on defense.

Q. You just heard your teammate talk about who you are to this team and the leadership that you have and what he thinks of you. What can you say about him?

BRANT MITCHELL: He really -- I mean, he's a great athlete. I mean, he's a great person off the field, too. Anybody that has anything to say about TaQuon, it's always going to be good. He's a stand-up guy, works harder than most.You know, I think a lot of people on our team look up to him and look up to the way he plays and the way he carries himself. It's great to have him on the team, and it's refreshing to know that on the other side of the ball that things are going to be taken care of over there by TaQuon.

Q. Brandt, you have a new defensive coordinator and from what I understand a whole new defensive philosophy. How will that translate to what we see on the field on Saturdays?

BRANT MITCHELL: We're really excited about it. I mean, coming into this season, the guys are extremely energetic, very excited, and guys are buying in. I mean, we believe in it. We've been introduced to it. Now it's time to start translating the things that we've learned from past defenses and bringing it over to what we're running now.I think as we work into fall camp coming soon, the transition is going to be -- it'll be a challenge. Obviously there will be a learning curve. But we're excited about it, and we're excited what it's going to do to our opponents.

Q. How much more will the defense move around in this scheme?

BRANT MITCHELL: Oh, absolutely. It's an attack-style defense. We're going to be moving a lot more. I mean, I think our defense is a little bit more unpredictable than it has been in the past, I mean, which will help us against the offenses that we go against. I think it's going to help our guys just kind of let loose a little bit and play fast and show how athletic we are and just go out there and play as hard as we can.

Q. Last year three games were decided by a total of six points. That means nine points going the other way and the record is 8-3. Your reaction?

BRANT MITCHELL: It's frustrating. My freshman year when we had the 3-9 season, it was tough then, too, because we still -- I mean, just like you said, we were one possession here, one possession there, one step, one missed tackle away from having a successful season and going to a really good bowl game or even further than that.But yeah, to look back on it, it's really about the details in the game and what you can do to prevent the big plays from happening because that's really what it is. I mean, we go up against every opponent just the same, and we hang in there with everybody, and we compete just as hard as anybody else. But that's just what football is. It's a game of inches, and it's a game of big plays and whether or not you can stop them or not.

Q. What's possible this year based on what happened last year?

BRANT MITCHELL: I think the sky's the limit. If we can come out and focus, like I said, on the details and not giving up those big plays that in turn lead to touchdowns scored and ultimately losses, if we can prevent that from happening, I think we can go as far as we want to go.

Q. I'm interested to know, your injury last year actually led to an off-chance conversation for you to establish your summer internship. How did that all happen?

BRANT MITCHELL: So it wasn't my injury really, it was my boss's injury. I was getting some treatment down there, just regular maintenance work in the training room, and our head trainer, Jay Shoop, came over to me and said, hey, I want you to meet somebody, and it turned out to be John Dewberry. We got to talking, and one thing led to another, and ended up with a job offer.

Q. It turned out pretty well, huh?

BRANT MITCHELL: Absolutely.

Q. You've got some experience on this team. What is it that you're telling the younger kids about the long haul, about the short-term, all of that?

BRANT MITCHELL: Right now for the younger guys, I mean, it's -- everybody that comes to college, that comes to play college football, everybody is athletic, and everybody is on scholarship. And regardless if you're a walk-on or a scholarship player, you're going to work hard and you're going to be athletic. But the thing that's going to set you apart is getting in the film room and being able to understand the game mentally. And it's not all about who can make the hardest hits or all this stuff. It's about understanding why is it what it is, why we're lined up this way or why we're lined up that way or what's going on behind you as a linebacker.The young guys that come in think it's all about how many tackles I can make, but it's really about the guys beside you, as well. As a linebacker, it's your responsibility to get the guys in front of you to play just as hard as you're playing and the guys behind you to join in, too. It's a team effort.I guess the biggest thing to the young players is to just be the guy that knows what's going on and the guy that you can depend on to -- when chaos is going on on the field, who can we turn to. And it all goes back to learning the fundamentals and learning what to do and when to do it and paying attention to the little things.