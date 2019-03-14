Academics a real factor for Fla. DT Jerzahn Newton
Recruits normally base their decisions off a handful of things, with relationships with coaches, proximity to home, and gettin that "home" feeling among them.
For Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic DL Jerzahn Newton, those may be factors, but the key will be finding a school that has his major, and putting him in a good place post-grad.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news