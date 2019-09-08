A new target in the slot has emerged, and he visited on Saturday
If anyone has watched Georgia Tech the first two games of the season, it has become clear that there is a need for slot receivers. Over the weekend, a new target at the position emerged when Dutcht...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news