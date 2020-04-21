Hugh Laughlinhas had a big spring.

No, he has not been out taking visits and seeing schools first-hand like he had hoped, but since the Coronavirus hit the United State last month, the 6-foot-6, 285 pound offensive tackle out of Athens (Ga.) Athens Academy has picked up 19 new offers.

He entered this time period with three offers, so he is to 22 total, and offers have been rolling in consistently the last few weeks. Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, UCF and Vanderbilt are some of the new offers.

On Monday, in a matter of hours, Georgia Tech, South Florida and Virginia pulled the trigger, and the school closest to home was the biggest surprise in that group.

"I visited Georgia Tech for their spring game last season and I was there during the season last year, but they have not been showing much interest lately," said Laughlin.

"Coach Brent Key followed me on Twitter a couple of days ago, then he offered me Monday, so it was a surprise. We talked on Facetime, he told me he re-watched my film and it was an offer I was hoping to get.

"Georgia Tech is a great academic school, it is close to home and it is a very good offer to have. Location is not big to me, but Georgia Tech being close is something my family likes."

His father knows some Virginia graduates, and Laughlin likes how they set up their student-athletes after football.

The offers from the Yellow Jackets, Bulls and Cavaliers all grabbed Laughlin's attention, but he is nowhere close to having favorites or trimming his list.

Things have slowed down some.

"I was going to take visits this whole time, so the virus has had an effect on me, but it also has been good with the new offers.

"I am now just waiting to let it all play out. I will hopefully be able to get out and take many visits in the summer. Before the virus, I was planning to commit by the end of the summer, but it now looks like it will be in December because of the time to take visits."

Laughlin is drawing a lot of interest. Numerous schools are coming after Laughlin, and he is in contact with about five or six schools daily. He handles online school in the morning, then recruiting in the evening.

"I am talking to a lot of the schools and I am really connecting with some coaches," said Laughlin. "Holy Cross, Vanderbilt and Boston College are a few of the schools I have been talking to a lot that I really like, but I am still open to everyone.

"New schools are offering and I am talking a lot to schools like Oklahoma and South Carolina, who haven't offered yet, so I am talking to a lot of coaches."

The one-time tight end that moved to offensive line last season is benefitting by this dead period that has coaches spending more time in the film room. The downside is he is not able to get out and visit these schools, but that time will come.

Laughlin is taking it one step at a time. The offers are coming in, he is in communication with coaches daily, and next will be visits. After that, he plans to trim his list before coming to a decision.

"I am looking for schools that I connect with and feel wanted by," said Laughlin. "Those things and the academics will be very important to me."