"I always expect the best players to play and we are a different team with the guys who we are missing, those guys (Alvarado and Gueye are obviously very good," Mike Brey said. "We prepared that way, but we expected them to play (Alvarado and AD), Banks is a great player and is a load in there. Gueye is steady and has a year under his belt now. They are a heck of a team when they've got their bodies and they are really hard to score on. There is a reason why their stats play out the way they do."

Alvarado and starting power forward Abdoulaye Gueye were not expected to play as of Monday afternoon, but both were out for warm-ups before the game and both started and played nearly the entire game. Mike Brey said the Irish prepared expecting to see both AD and Alvarado in the lineup.

"It is a great win for us and a win anytime in the ACC is big. We defended on a high-level. Coach Brey is awesome and I want to model them after his and he is a future hall of famer," Jackets head coach Josh Pastner said. "They are good and very well-coached. It is a great win for us. Khalid Moore hit a big shot and we got a bounce that went our way off the board. Jose hit two big free throws late and Banks and AD had 29 and 18 together and those guys did a nice job and had 10 turnovers in the first half and just four in the second half."

ATLANTA-- After battling without key players for the last few games, a healthier Georgia Tech team knocked off Notre Dame in a nail-bitter 63-61 in McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Jackets picked up the 11th win on the season and moved back to .500 in ACC play at 3-3. James Banks led the Jackets with a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Jose Alvarado chipped 16 points in his first game back from a groin injury.

Alvarado who looked pained on the sidelines watching the Louisville game unfold was thrilled to be back on the court and able to contribute.

"Felt great to be back out there and it was hard to watch, I told the guys to keep their heads up and don't let Louisville lose us two games," Alvarado said. "I knew on Monday I was going to play. We will have to do a lot of recovery to do before North Carolina."

Junior center James Banks said having his point guard and his fellow big man back on the court made a big difference in the style of play and the team's confidence.

"Those guys bring more to the game than the stat sheet, bring toughness and will and want to win and that helps move the game forward," Banks said.

Leading all scorers was Notre Dame forward John Mooney who had 22 points and 14 rebounds including seven offensive boards.

"Johnny Mooney is playing as well as anyone in the league, but when you are 1-5, you won't get a lot of attention," Brey said.

Banks and Gueye slowed Mooney down in the second half holding him to just eight points and four rebounds.

"Mooney is a tenacious guy and he is really physical and can dribble. He is a tough guy and a tough matchup," Banks said.

Leading by two with 59-57 after missing a three, Mike Devoe took a charge on the other end from D.J. Harvey to give the ball to Tech with less than 90 seconds left in the game. Alvarado missed a three, James Bank missed a tip in, but AD Gueye converted on the offensive rebound to give Tech a 61-57 lead. John Mooney who had been so clutch for the Irish missed a layup. The Jackets were unable to score and fouled T.J. Gibbs with 10 seconds left. Gibbs hit both free throws to make it a 61-59 game with 10.3 left. The Jackets got the ball to who they wanted to, Jose Alvarado with 8.2 left he was fouled and he hit the front end of his two free throws before Notre Dame called a timeout and then clinched the game with the second free throw.

Georgia Tech led for the entire first half except for the final 28 seconds as Notre Dame took a 30-28 lead into the half. James Banks and Mike Devoe each scored eight in the first half while the Irish got a first half double-double from John Mooney who had 14 of the 30 Notre Dame points and 10 rebounds.

DEVOE BOUNCES BACK

After a rough performance as the Jackets' sole point guard against Louisville, Michael Devoe had one of his best games at Tech on Tuesday night. Devoe ended up with 11 points on four of seven shooting with five assists and two steals and just one turnover.

"Michael is a freshman and he will keep getting better. He struggled on Saturday, but he was our leading defensive rebounder going into Louisville and it was tough for him and he needs Jose or another guy next to him. The tension and stress was a lot for him. He had five assists and one turnover and had some big shots and a big layup. He shot a big open three and instead of turning into a negative he got a stop on the other end. Before he got here he wouldn't think twice about taking a charge or defensive rebounds and now he leads us in both for guards. That is why I told him on Saturday, he had zero charges and only dove on the floor once. Today he had three defensive rebounds and dove on the floor twice and stuck his nose in there and took a charge. It is not about anyone's offense, you have to get your game through defense and 50/50 balls and things like charges," Pastner said.

THIS AND THAT

Georgia Tech travels up to Durham on Saturday to face #2 Duke on Saturday at noon.

"We got out to a great start and left a lot of shots on the board and shots at the rim and open threes we didn't make. When you are trying to extend it and every dribble are so invested in it and Notre Dame is not a team that beats itself and AD and Jose didn't play well in the first half," Pastner said.

Brandon Alston is also back with the team after missing two games due to personal matters, but he did not play due to a coach's decision per Pastner.

"This league is wide-open and any time you get a win it is a good and we've done a good job bouncing back from some losses," Pastner said.

The Irish shot just 32.3-percent from the field and 23.3-percent from three while the Jackets were 46.2-percent from the field but struggled from three hitting just 26.3-percent.