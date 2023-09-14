Georgia Tech and No. 17 Ole Miss square off Saturday night in Oxford (6:30, SEC Network). JacketsOnline.com publisher Kelly Quinlan and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready get you ready for the contest by exchanging questions and answers about the teams.

Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Deantre Prince (7) celebrates an interception against the Tulane Green Wave during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Quinlan: 1. Defensively what are the changes with Pete Golding at the helm and what has been the key to the fast start on that side of the ball for Ole Miss? Neal McCready: Ole Miss has switched from the 3-2-6 defense it utilized over the past three seasons to a more traditional 3-4, one that is designed to better stop the run as well as rush the passer. Golding is very clearly an excellent teacher and I think he showed last week against Tulane that he knows how to dial up an effective pass-rush when it’s needed. Ole Miss has holes on defense and has given up touchdowns on the opponent’s opening possession in both games, but all in all, there is reason for guarded optimism regarding the progress of the Rebels’ defense. Kelly Quinlan: 2. It sounds like Quinshon Judkins is banged up coming out of the Tulane game. What is his status at this point and if he is limited who will be the other options at RB? Neal McCready: Judkins was seen expressing some pain late in the win over Tulane and was practicing Tuesday in a black (signifying no contact) jersey. I suspect he’s full-go for Georgia Tech, and if anything is really injured, it’s his pride/feelings. The Rebels’ running game has been ineffective thus far this season and it’s a major area of concern as SEC play looms. Ole Miss has other running backs, including former Georgia Tech running back Jam Griffin, but it’s Judkins’ show, and if the Rebels can’t get him going, it’s difficult to envision the type of season fans are hoping for. Kelly Quinlan: 3. Ole Miss has quite a collection of random former Georgia Tech players now with four on the roster this season. Has that been a topic this week at all? Neal McCready: It’s interesting. You’d think that would be a topic. Jared Ivey was asked about it on Monday but basically brushed it off. I think, due to the fact that there are so many transfers on this Ole Miss team, the whole playing-your-former-team angle really just doesn’t resonate very much in Oxford. Kelly Quinlan: 4. Is there concern coming off the beating last year in Atlanta that the Rebels delivered that they might be overlooking Georgia Tech with Alabama on the horizon? Neal McCready: I asked Lane Kiffin that on Monday and he admitted that in previous seasons, this game being sandwiched between an emotional game at Tulane and the annual showdown with Alabama would be a concern, especially given the Rebels’ margin of victory in Atlanta last season. However, he said since half the roster wasn’t in the program last September, he didn’t think it would be a factor. He said — and the more I think about it, the more I believe him — he thought “last year” would be less of a factor moving forward in college football. He’s right, but that’s kind of sad. I’ll miss the year-over-year meaning something. Kelly Quinlan: 5. How do you see this game playing out and a prediction would be great? Neal McCready: I don’t have a great grasp on this game. Ole Miss is without Tre Harris and the offense has been stagnant without him in the early going. Georgia Tech put up some points on Louisville, so I think they’ll score against the Rebels. I think Ole Miss ends up winning comfortably, maybe in the 17-point range, but I kind of like Georgia Tech’s chances of covering the point spread.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key reacts after a loss against the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports