4-star WR target Mangham has a great experience on his Georgia Tech OV
Jaden Mangham had one of the longest trips to Georgia Tech of the 16 official visitors this weekend making the trip down from the Detroit area to Atlanta. JOL caught up with the four-star Groves HS (Mich.) standout to get his take on spending the weekend in the 404 with the Tech staff who are recruiting the versatile athlete as a wide receiver.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news