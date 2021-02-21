JacketsOnline - Four Observations from Georgia Tech's 7-1 win over EKU

ATLANTA - To call a game less than a week into the 2021 season a must-win would likely be a bit of an overstatement. Losing a series to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels would have likely had the pitchforks out for coach Danny Hall, at least on the JacketsOnline message boards. The Yellow Jackets were able to avoid that disaster, defeating EKU 7-1 on Sunday afternoon. Hall's decision to start Sam Crawford proved to be the right one, as his 6 innings of 1 run (unearned) ball went a long way, and the lefty will get another start next weekend against NC State. To the observations..

Final line for Sam Crawford-



6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 K, 0 BB



Threw 45 strikes in 68 pitches. — Georgia Tech Rivals (@jacketsonline) February 21, 2021

1. Crawford impresses with control, poise in start

Following the game on Saturday in which Georgia Tech walked nearly a dozen batters, it was clear on Sunday that there were some conversations about control/command and putting the ball in strike zone. Crawford was incredibly efficient on Sunday, throwing 68 pitches in 6 complete innings, striking out two and walking zero. "Throw a lot of strikes," Crawford joked when asked about his approach going in "I knew that if I was able to throw strikes and get ahead in the count, that they will be off-balance." He will be facing a much more talented NC State team next weekend, but of the three starters from this weekend, Crawford's stat line was easily the most impressive.

T2 | WEB GEM!! Malloy with the diving stop! 🛡🛡🛡



📺 https://t.co/IoyHhQOZbl pic.twitter.com/yvU7CFMNl9 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2021

2. Georgia Tech may have their 3B situation figured out with Malloy

Starting at 3rd base and the no. 2 spot in the lineup, former Vanderbilt Commodore Justyn-Henry Malloy came into Sunday's game with a big opportunity. He did not disappoint, going 2-4 with 2 RBI, 1 BB, and some quality glove work as well. I had the chance to ask him about why he wears the number 42 following the game. "That number means a lot to me," said Malloy after the game. "I always wanted to meet Jackie Robinson growing up. He is one of my favorite players. All that he has done for the game. 42, I have worn it ever since I was five years old. I was fortunate enough that Jadyn Jackson, who wore it last year, let me have it." With Drew Compton's hot start to the season as well, and the confidence Hall had in both he and Malloy going into this season, Compton may start playing more 1B than 3B if Malloy is able to see his bat play the way it did this weekend. Especially considering the defensive ability.

3. Defense elsewhere remains inconsistent

Georgia Tech started out the season on Friday with three errors. They followed that up with two on Saturday, and finished the series on Sunday with three more. For those not wanting to do math, that's 8 total errors in 27 innings of play. With the approach of a guy like Sam Crawford, a former reliever who pitches to contact trusting his defense, the defense is critical. They were able to escape with minimal damage on Friday and Sunday, but the combination of errors and free-passes played a large role in the loss on Saturday. With NC State next on the schedule, the defense has to improve, particularly in the middle of the infield, a spot that was expected to be a strength going into the season.

T8 | All 🔥🔥🔥🔥 from Zach Maxwell



97 mph for the strikeout! pic.twitter.com/lMmOXaN2qH — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 21, 2021

4. The back of the bullpen has some serious potential

Many (myself included) had Luke Bartnicki listed as a starting pitcher going into the season. In his pre-season media availability, coach Danny Hall revealed that he was going to use him as the closer. In two appearances, Bartnicki's line looks like this- 2.0 IP, 4 K, 0 BB, O H, 0 ER He's been dominant, and the 8th inning option it seems that Hall and pitching coach Danny Borrell are going with, Zach Maxwell made his debut on Sunday. Maxwell showed improved command, though at one point he threw the ball over the head of the catcher and umpire altogether with the bases empty. With his velocity up near 98 MPH on the fastball, and the slider being used as an out pitch, Maxwell faced four batters on Sunday and struck out 4 of them. Said from being a quality duo from a stuff standpoint, they also give Hall options both as LHP and RHP to close if necessary. That is more than what several other schools around the country can say, especially just one weekend into the season.

UP NEXT