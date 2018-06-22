"I'm officially committed to Georgia Tech," Yates told Rivals.com on Friday. "Georgia Tech felt like the total package. It's a historic football program, a school where I can get a great education and it's right in my hometown."

Since the calendar flipped to 2018, three-star Milton, Ga. quarterback Jordan Yates saw teams from all over the country add to his offer list. And while he had his share of options, in the end it was the option closest to home that made the most sense for Yates.

Yates had a terrific junior season for Milton last year, throwing for 2,011 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 1,044 yards and eight touchdowns. He even caught one touchdown pass on a trick play. His versatility will fit well into the Georgia Tech offensive scheme and his proficiency as a passer might even add another dynamic to the team's attack.

"I was able to learn more about what they do and I know I am the perfect fit," Yates said. "I feel like I can throw the ball, too, and be a big part of what they do."

After starring at Milton, Yates will only have to a take a short ride down Highway 400 to play his college ball on The Plains, something that playing a role in his decision.

"It's a great feeling to know that I’ll be able to play for my hometown and be able to do it at such a high level," Yates said. "It's also great to know how much support I’ll have going forward."

Yates extensive offer list also included several Ivy League options, and when it came time to picking a program he wanted one that fit his academic profile as well.

"Academics are very important to me and I feel that Georgia Tech is about as strong academically as any Ivy League School and nowhere in the country will you find a better balance between academics and football."

While he has his mind on the classroom, Yates also said he plans on continuing his winning ways at the next level.

"I want to bring a championship to my hometown and be a part of something special and I think I can do that at Georgia Tech," Yates said.

Yates, the nation's No. 19 dual-threat quarterback, becomes commitment No. 9 for Georgia Tech in the Class of 2019.