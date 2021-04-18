JacketsOnline - 2023 Central Gwinnett QB Justin Johnson talks Saturday visit, more

So far in the 2023 class, Georgia Tech has offered just three quarterbacks. Central Gwinnett QB Justin Johnson is hoping to become the 4th.

On the other hand, the open practices have allowed for any and all visitors to get a glimpse of what year three of the Geoff Collins era is shaping up to be. That includes recruits, and as a result the last three Saturdays have had notable recruits on campus.

On one hand, it has allowed a level of access to the program that many fans around the country would love to have and a glimpse into the program that many don't normally get.

"We had a great time today," Johnson said about the visit he, his coach, and some teammates took to Georgia Tech on Saturday. "I loved the energy the players have for the game & that the coaches show. They leave it all on the field, taking nothing for granted. Dudes were flying everywhere."

Johnson is unable to have certain types of conversations due to the fact that he is a 2023 recruit. Through conversations with his coaches and others, Johnson knows that while he does not currently have an offer from Patenaude and the rest of the offensive staff, one could come down the road.

"There's been some interest there for sure! I am on their board at the position for the 2023 class. I will be at both a 7v7 camp there this summer, and at a camp as well. I have been to the campus many times, and seen the campus there. I went to practice today to see what they are looking like offensively, and it looked good. I like how they have developed into what they are now, because a couple of years ago they were Wing T, triple option team. Seeing the quarterbacks air it out this morning the way they did is sure to make more people want to play at this great school."

Georgia Tech was an intriguing option in the mind of Johnson even before the transition took place back when Paul Johnson retired. What has caught his eye, though, is the ability to recruit in Atlanta and the surrounding areas at a high level.

"Coach Collins has done a great job keeping a lot more of the good athletes from Metro ATL in the city and at Tech. The coaching staff is hands down one of the best I have seen, the best I have been around. The amount of energy they bring to the game is unreal. Jamal Haynes is going to be a problem there."

NC State, TCU, Coastal Carolina, and Washington State are among the other schools showing interest in Johnson.