His father Bill Christian played at Tennessee in the late 70s before heading to the NFL. He had a grandfather that played at Houston and an uncle that played at Penn State , so football is in the genes and this is a prospect to know in the Peach State.

He has picked up half a dozen offers, numerous schools have their eye on him and the sophomore is just starting the journey as a top recruit.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

OFFERS ARRIVING: "Kansas offered me first, I picked up offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, South Florida and Georgia Tech recently, and I have a couple more," said Christian. "I do not know too much about those schools yet. I know Michigan State has some great history. Nebraska has one of the best fan bases in America. I do not know much about the schools that have offered me yet, but I am looking to find out more.

"I am talking to coaches from those schools once a week, trying to grow the relationships and it is awesome. I am starting to do research on each school too. I like what I see in the different schools."

GEORGIA TECH: "Growing up I’ve always been familiar with Tech. They are a team on the rise and there is great tradition there. I’ve been on campus a few times and know what’s up there. It is really just a blessing to be in this position and all glory be to God."

TENNESSEE: "I did grow up a big Tennessee fan. I have been up there four times and I love how Neyland Stadium is on the Tennessee river, how the stadium is huge and it is just a beautiful place. I love the fans, it is always a great atmosphere and I love it up there.

"I have been hearing from Tennessee and I would love to get the Tennessee offer. They see me as a complete tight end, so maybe they will offer me. It is an offer I really want, and I have liked Tennessee a lot time, but I am going to explore my options. Tennessee is a great school and I want that offer, but I am still going to look around."

OHIO STATE: "I have been talking to coach Wilson and coach Hinton a lot at Ohio State. They were planning to come down and see me practice this spring, but that can't happen, so I am hoping I can get up there for a camp. Coach Wilson has been talking to me about being a complete tight end, one of the best in my class and that Ohio State really has interest in me.

"I really like the coaches up there, it is a great program and I would love to show the coaches what I can do and get that offer. I am hoping to make that happen."

LOOKING AHEAD: "I want to get out, I want coaches to see what I can do and I want see different places. I did not go a college game last year, so as soon as we can get back out, I want to do that.

"I have been looking into the offenses that schools run, I have checked to see how schools the tight end and I am just interested in finding out more about schools.

"I am excited to get back to normal and go through this process. I have been thinking about it a lot. My prayers is that all this passes over soon and I will be able to hit the road and start this process."

RIVALS REACTION

It is very early for Christian, and out of the schools that have offered, he is not too familiar with any of those. He is very interested in each, especially Michigan State and Nebraska. He is likely to take trips to each school when the ban on visits is lifted. Ohio State is the school he talked the most about. He has watched film with coach Wilson, he feels the Buckeyes are serious about him, and Columbus could be his first stop. Of course he has orange in his veins, and the Tennessee offer would be huge for him. His recruitment is going to take off as more schools get to see him in person. He plays in a very run-heavy offense, so he has not had the chance to show his receiving skills to many, so look for more offers to come his way once coaches see more of Christian.