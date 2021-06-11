2022 PG LJ Thomas impressed following Georgia Tech visit
Not many players have seen the rise that 2022 point guard Liron "LJ" Thomas has this year. Georgia Tech has been one of the schools recruiting him the hardest along with the likes of Georgia, Houst...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news