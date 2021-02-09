JacketsOnline - 2022 Offer List Breakdown: Quarterback

With the 2022 class now in full swing following the "traditional" signing period, our 2022 coverage continues to elevate itself.

While many Georgia Tech fans and JOL subscribers have had the page turned in their minds to 2022, many also are unaware of who the targets are on the offer list, what other offers they have, or what type of player they are.

Beginning today, each day we will spend some time looking at a different position, starting with Quarterback.

After signing Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason in the 2020 class, the position saw significant turnover throughout the past year, as James Graham and Tucker Gleason both left the program. With 2021 signee Chayden Peery already on campus, the vision for 2022 likely includes two signees.