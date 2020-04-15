Down deep inside, golf is still a passion for Addison Nichols, but the 6-foot-5, 310 pound offensive tackle out of Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian knows football is where his future is.

The newly minted four-star on Rivals.com started playing golf at the age of three, then continued to work on that sport until middle school. In 7th grade, Nichols gave football a shot, and now, almost four years later, the sophomore has over two dozen offers and bright future on the gridiron.

Recruiting and now handling school at home due to the Coronavirus has not been too much for this top 2022 talent.

"I really like the online schooling we are doing now," said Nichols. "I can get up later, I don't have to worry about traffic getting to school and it has been great so far. We have been going to school online like our regular school days, but now we are starting to take Wednesdays off, so it is good.

"I have been talking to college coaches about every day too. I handle those at night, once school is over and things have been going good. It is definitely different, and a lot more than usual, but I can say everything is going well."

Before the ban on visits and around the February dead period, Nichols took visits to Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. He actually tripped to Knoxville twice, and the Vols have positioned themselves to be in this race to the end.

"Tennessee is definitely a school that has made a strong impression on me already. I visited twice this year, I was at a game last year and I really like it a lot up there. I like the campus, I really like the effort they are putting in recruiting me and they have a great business program.

"My mom went to Tennessee, my grandparents live six to seven miles from the campus and I am really liking Tennessee right now."

That visit down I-85 to the Flats helped the Yellow Jackets too.

"Going into the visit to Georgia Tech, I honestly did not have too much interest, but that visit really changed things for me. I The academic program is fantastic, I learned about their intern program and the visit definitely changed my opinion of Georgia Tech."

The other in-state school, Georgia, had Nichols on campus for three games last fall. The communication hasn't been the same since Sam Pittman left for Arkansas, but he wants to return to Athens to meet Matt Luke and get a true opinion on the Bulldogs.

Another school Nichols mentioned when speaking on who has impressed him early, outside of Tennessee, he mentioned Duke.

"I have visited Duke once and I was very impressed," said Nichols. "I know if I leave that school with a degree and the NFL doesn't work out, then I am set. I also like the campus and when I was there, I had that at home feeling. It is a school I want to visit again."

Nichols knows he has plenty of time, and the virus is not effecting his recruitment too much. Sure, he could be out on some visits this spring seeing new places, building on relationships and getting a look at academics, but he knows his plan is still in tact.

"I have always wanted to commit at the end of my junior year, so around next May, that is when I am thinking I could make my decision," said Nichols.

"I know I want to go into my senior year with my commitment and not have to worry about recruiting. It is still fun now, but I want to be committed next year, then focus on graduating early the first semester of my senior year."