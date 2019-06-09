"Georgia Tech is definitely a school I will visit for a game during the season. They have things going good there.

"I have visited Georgia Tech four five times this year, and now I have an offer, so I really like it down there," said Killebrew. "I like the coaching staff, I like the energy and I have been talking a lot to coach Thacker.

Bowling Green was first to offer and Georgia Tech is the latest. In between, Florida , Louisville , South Carolina , Syracuse and Western Carolina pulled the trigger.

His first year of high school is behind him and it was a very good one for Marquis Killebrew . He is emerging as one of the top cover corners in the state of Georgia and college coaches are taking notice.

The rising sophomore at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson has had good communication with the Gators and Gamecocks too. He has visited each school and he had good things to say about the SEC programs.

"I got my offer from Florida when I was visiting and I have been down there twice. Florida is known as DBU, so I really like that and I like what I have seen there. I know Trey Dean personally, I know what he has done there already and I will be back.

"South Carolina has great facilities and I have been talking to coach Hutzler and T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) a lot. I plan to be back up there again this month. My first time there was for the Tennessee game last season."

Who could be next to offer? Another in-state school has shown heavy interest of late.

"Georgia has been talking to me and they want me to come over there for some one-on-one time," said Killebrew. "I have visited Athens a few times, coach Warren was at my spring game and it is an offer I want. Georgia is a special place and I am camping there Sunday."

It is too early for Killebrew to name a favorite, but he said Georgia Tech has really impressed him early and that Florida's showing a lot of attention. His childhood favorite was LSU, but he has not heard much from the Tigers yet. That is likely change over time.

Killebrew already has the Notre Dame at Georgia game circled in the fall and he plans to be out as much as possible to check schools on his list out.