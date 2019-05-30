News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 07:43:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia 2021 edge rusher could commit this summer

An9ghhhfre97kezijkss
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Zavier Carter may have all the offers he needs. He recently added an offers from LSU and West Virginia. He entered the spring with offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Sout...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}