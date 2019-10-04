After signing with Georgia Tech as a two-star recruit in the class of 2019, wide receiver Nazir Burnett announced on Friday evening he was entering the transfer portal.

Burnett was one of a handful of the new targets that head coach Geoff Collins recruited after taking over as head coach.

He originally chose the Yellow Jackets over other offers from Rutgers, Michigan State, and BC among others.

Expect him to end up somewhere closer to home.