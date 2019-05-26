It all seemed to be over with. Big man Rodney Howard appeared to be done with his recruitment, and set for the SEC. But as Ole Miss continued to recruit, and add to their class, word started to get out that Howard may ask for his release.

From the moment those whispers turned to shouting, and Howard tweeted out his intention of getting out of his NLI, Georgia Tech, led by head coach Josh Pastner, have been in nearly constant communication, both with Howard and with those around him.



On Saturday, he visited the Flats, met with the coaches, and was able to see more of what the Georgia Institute of Technology had to offer.