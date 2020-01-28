“What I was most proud of was that to be able to what we are trying to get to, to be a championship level program, it can never be about the opponent, it has to be about us," said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. "It's about playing the right way, giving great energy, and competing."

ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech got to take a break from the intensity of conference play as another Atlanta school, Morehouse, traveled less than three miles to take on the Jackets at McCamish Pavilion. The game started slow for the Jackets as they found themselves up by just three points with 11:29 left in the first half, but an 11-0 run sparked what ended up being a dominant effort and second consecutive win for Josh Pastner and his team. 12 different players would end up scoring as the Jackets took down the Maroon Tigers 82-54.

Aside from shooting 50% from the floor, the first half was not the cleanest for Georgia Tech offensively. Turnovers have been a consistent issue this season for the Jackets, and it continued early Tuesday night as the team made some poor decisions with the ball early on to total 8 turnovers throughout the first 20 minutes. The second half went a bit smoother, and the team finished with 13 total turnovers.

"I would like to be lower," Pastner said. "Jose had a couple, we had a couple there late from maybe guys who maybe are maybe not in the rotation, I thought we did a better job taking care of the ball. You want to get to single digits, that is the objective. We have had back-to-back games at 13, so we need to keep taking the right steps to get to 10, 9 or less."

The Jackets came out firing in the second half, scoring 14 quick points in less than four minutes to extend the score to 58-27. They would finish with 82 points, tying the second highest of the season (Highest: 96 @ UNC). A main reason for the success was the ability to distribute the ball and find the open man, as Tech finished with 24 assists on 30 made field goals.

"I was really proud of the way we moved the ball," said Pastner. "We weren't really structured on some things today, but the guys really played the right way and for the most part, the open man was the go-to man."

Jordan Usher has continued to improve every game, and recorded six assists for the second game in a row on Tuesday night.

"It is something I like to do, so getting back to it feels good," Usher said. "It happened in a game like this where it was kind of more free-flowing, not a lot of stoppage, so it was easier to do it. Whenever my guys can score it is a good night."

Defensively, Georgia Tech did what they do best and held Morehouse to 38% from the floor and 33% from three-point range. The team forced 19 turnovers and scored 29 points off them, including 18 on the fast break. Many of the fast break points were dunks as the Jackets slammed the ball home nine different times.



Pastner brought in Bubba Parham, Shembari Phillips, Asanti Price, Evan Cole and David Didenko with 15 minutes remaining in the game, and left them in for nearly the entire remainder of the game.

Cole took advantage of his extended minutes by crashing the boards, finishing the game with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Khalid Moore continued to play well in place of Michael Devoe, who has been sidelined for two games with a foot injury. Moore was 3/3 from the field and finished with 9 points.

The victory was Georgia Tech's first back-to-back win since early December. The Jackets will have three days before they head to South Bend to resume ACC play and take on Notre Dame Saturday at noon.